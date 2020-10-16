Open burning just got a little easier, thanks to a streamlined permitting process unveiled this week by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Rural property owners served by five fire departments in the region can now handle every part of the process online, by visiting www.rdos.bc.ca.
All that said, “It’s important for property owners to consider their neighbours and environment before burning,” RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich said in a press release.
“You may want to look at other options such as chipping or taking material to the landfill.