The wheels are turning on a local fundraiser aimed at raising money for the Mary Pack Arthritis Clinic at Penticton Regional Hospital.
Every year, Lisa King holds a spin class fundraiser at the City Centre Gym, with all proceeds donated to a charity she says has impacted her the most.
“I like to give back in the community,” the now three-year Penticton resident said.
She’s raised funds for Trinity Care Centre and Nursing Home in the past.
“It’s been a good response each year,” said King, adding the support from class instructor Joanne Lyndsey and gym owner and operator Kirby Lang has been “full-hearted.”
On average, King has raised $600 - $800 each time, and hopes to do the same for her chosen charity this year, the Mary Pack Arthritis Centre.
“They provide occupational therapy and physiotherapy for people who have arthritis,” she said.
“I was referred there, and they were able to provide me a brace for an interim so I could keep cycling before a surgery. I felt that they were deserving because they need funding.”
King said the money will help the centre in its efforts to provide those loaner items to patients.
It’s a fundraiser that hits home for Lyndsey, too.
“My fitness journey as an instructor took me into spin, and it was because I was starting to have issues with arthritis,” said Lyndsey, adding she was diagnosed in her early 30s/
“It’s one exercise you can do, it’s non-weight bearing,” she explained. “It’s really a doable thing for people who have issues.”
King and Lyndsey will be running two sessions on March 8, the first from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and the second 10:45-11:45 a.m. A minimum $20 donation is required to participate in the class, but King said anyone who wishes to donate without partaking in the spin session is also welcome to do so. A donation box is located at the front desk of the City Centre Gym.