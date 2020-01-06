Nomination are now open for the 2020 edition of Kraft Hockeyville.
The annual contest awards a Canadian community a $250,000 arena upgrade and the chance to host an NHL pre-season game. Three other finalists each get $25,000 for arena upgrades and $10,000 to purchase equipment for their respective minor hockey programs.
Contest entrants typically submit videos that showcase their community’s passion for hockey and dire need for arena improvements. The deadline to enter is Feb. 9. For more information, visit www.krafthockeyville.ca.
Now into its 14th year, the contest has awarded $3.5 million to 81 communities across Canada. Terrace, in 2009, is the only B.C. town to have been named Hockeyville. Osoyoos made the top 16 in 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.