COLLEEN MacDONALD/Special to The Okanagan Weekend

The author of Let’s Go Biking Okanagan and Beyond checked out the former Kettle Valley Railway between Bellevue Creek Trestle and Chute Lake Road on July 19. Colleen MacDonald found more than 20 large puddles, some of them “humongous.” When she tried cycling through one of them, she hit a submerged rock and fell into the muddy water.