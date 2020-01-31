A Penticton business owner is left shaken and enraged after her store was robbed and her employee shot with bear spray.
Valley Hemp store owner Amanda Stewart said although two thieves made off with a little over $100 in cash and approximately $3000 in retail items from her store, her main priority is her employee who was shot with bear spray during the robbery.
“In 25 years of doing business, I have never had anything like this happen,” she said Friday.
Stewart said she and her staff have watched the video surveillance of the robbery, which took place Thursday evening, and says she believes at least one of the suspects came into the store twice before the robbery, asking suspicious questions and eyeing up the entire store.
Stewart said the video shows the two “hooded, parka-wearing individuals” enter the store, “brandishing the pepper spray like a gun … sideways.”
The employee was told to open the till, which they did, and to then kneel on the floor as one suspect stole money from the till and the other took items from the back of the store.
The employee was told to hand over their phone, which they complied with, said Stewart.
But the most infuriating part, she said, is her employee being pepper sprayed, “while (they were) on the ground, complying.”
“It’s enraging to watch the video,” she said, adding she’s given the employee several paid days off work to recover.
“My number one concern is seeing what I can do for my staff member,” she said. “I know I’d be pretty uneasy continuing to do the same job. What kind of counselling can we get (them)? Cause this is trauma.”
The robbery has since had Stewart reconsider her operating hours: she said she will now be closing the store down at 7 p.m. rather than 9 p.m.
“This is just horrifying,” she said. “It’s just shocking to get ambushed like this.”
Stewart added potential thefts or robberies was one reason why she chose not to become a dispensary when cannabis was legalized.
Her other concern, she added, are the “small mom-and-pop” shops around her, often serving older clientele who could be harmed.
“It’s like Gotham,” said Stewart of the state of Penticton.
