An environmental group based in Summerland is trying to mussel its way in front of people’s eyeballs with a new video about invasive aquatic species.
The threat posed by zebra and quagga mussels to local lakes is the focus of “Invasive Mussels: Why Care?” produced by the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society.
The six-minute video hears from four experts about the damage the invaders would cause if they got into Okanagan lakes.
Zebra and quagga mussels are considered an environmental disaster in the making, costing millions of dollars in affected provinces and states each year.
In regions where they are already established, invasive mussels damage sensitive ecosystems, clog water intake pipes and water infrastructure, reduce water quality, and impact tourism and the local economy.
The mussels are established as far west in Canada as Manitoba, and as far west in the U.S. as Montana.
“We are excited to see the public response to this educational video,” OASISS executive director Lisa Scott said in a press release.
“We hope that it inspires more people to do their part in protecting our lakes from the threat of zebra and quagga mussels.”