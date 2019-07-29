Meghan guest edits UK Vogue, focusing on trailblazing women

FILE - In this July 13, 2019 file photo, Kate, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles while sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch the women's singles final match between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Romania's Simona Halep on at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Meghan has guest edited the September issue of British Vogue with the theme "Forces for Change." Royal officials say the issue coming out Aug. 2 features “change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers” and includes a conversation between Meghan and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)