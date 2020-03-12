Virus lockdown means Italy's old are isolated from relatives

In this photo taken on March 9, 2020, Anna, a volunteer of the Sant' Egidio humanitarian organization, hands a bottle of milk to Lamberto Paolucci, 88, in Rome. Italy has one of the world’s oldest populations, and the coronavirus outbreak is taking its toll on family relationships. The elderly are sealing themselves off from loved ones or can’t be visited due to nursing home rules or travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)