Non-binary athletes navigating Canadian sport with little policy help

Kat Ferguson, right, is shown playing for Team Trans in Boston in this November 2019 handout photo. Playing men's and women's hockey can feel like a minefield for Kat Ferguson. The 41-year-old from Ottawa is a non-binary person who doesn't identify exclusively as male or female. Ferguson prefers gender-neutral pronouns 'them' and 'they' in reference to self, instead of 'he' and 'she'. Teammates on their women's hockey team try to remember that. "Most of these women have known me since I was a kid," Ferguson told The Canadian Press. "I get called 'she' a lot at hockey, but the girls are pretty good to correct themselves now." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Chris Harrington