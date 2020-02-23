Raf Simons joining Prada in full creative collaboration

FILE - In this Friday Oct. 2, 2015 file photo Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons acknowledges applause after the presentation of Christian Dior's Spring-Summer 2016 ready-to-wear fashion collection, presented during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are entering in a creative design collaboration at Prada going forward indefinitely, the designers announced Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at a press conference on the sidelines of Milan Fashion Week. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file )