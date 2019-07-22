Tiny heart sensor giving Calgary doctors big advantage in ongoing patient care

A CardioMEMS device is seen in this undated handout photo provided July 22, 2019. A tiny wireless sensor is now giving cardiovascular surgeons in Calgary a heads up when it comes to the ongoing care of patients that have suffered heart attacks. The CardioMEMS device is just 15 millimetres long and is implanted in the pulmonary artery.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Dawn Smith, Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta.