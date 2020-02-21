HIV-themed 'Friends' edit pulled after copyright claim from Warner Bros.

Joseph Bonnici, Executive Creative Officer at Bensimon Byrne, left to right, Joanne Simons, CEO of Casey House, ABC Correspondent Karl Schmid and HIV advocate Colin pose in this recent handout photo. Casey House has released two edited episodes of "Friends" and "The Office" featuring new storylines about HIV as part of its sitcom-inspired #SmashStigma campaign. In "Losing Friends," Chandler's diagnosis strains his friendship with Joey, while "The Toxic Office" shows manager Michael disclosing an employee's HIV-positive status to his co-workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Casey House