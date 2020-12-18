NBC's Holt adds empathetic commentaries to news anchor role

NBC's Lester Holt appears on the set in New York on Tuesday Aug. 7, 2018. The “NBC Nightly News” anchor occasionally ends his broadcasts now with commentaries, an unusual departure for network evening newscasts that have a lengthy track record of playing it straight. Holt's commentaries trend toward the non-controversial, with a central theme of trying to find common ground that will pull Americans together. (Christopher Dilts/NBC Universal via AP)