Meals on heels: San Francisco drag queens deliver amid virus

This Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, photo shows Amoura Teese, center, performing on a sidewalk for customers in San Francisco. A San Francisco drag show night club has taken the show on the road after having to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Oasis' "Meals on Heals" is dispatching drag queens to deliver food, custom cocktails and socially-distant lip synch performances. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)