HIV self-tests haven't been approved in Canada. Researchers want to change that.

Jane Greer of the Hassle Free Clinic, unboxes an HIV self-testing kit in Toronto on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Researchers are launching a study on HIV self-testing kits with the aim of gaining federal approval for the first such device in Canada. Dr. Sean Rourke, a scientist with the Centre for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael's Hospital, said the clinical trial will begin in Toronto on Wednesday before expanding across the country in coming weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin