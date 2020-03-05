Pop star Katy Perry reveals a happy secret - she's pregnant

FILE - This Dec. 6, 2019 file photo shows Katy Perry performing during the 2019 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball concert in Inglewood, Calif. Perry has revealed she's pregnant at the end of the video for her latest song “Never Worn White.” The news was confirmed Thursday, March 5, 2020, by Perry's label, Capitol Music Group. The baby will be Perry's first, and the second for her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)