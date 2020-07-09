Woman who talked to unconscious husband for 30 years gets solace from B.C. study

Const. Ian Jordan is shown in this undated handout image provided by his family. Const. Jordan's wife Hilary Jordan says she talked to her husband for 30 years as he lay unresponsive in a hospital bed, believing he could hear her. Now, a study from the University of British Columbia suggests people can hear when they're unresponsive, even hours before they die. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hilary Jordan *MANDATORY CREDIT*