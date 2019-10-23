Arvi in Quebec City tops Air Canada's list of Top 10 best new restaurants

Arvi's team, Marie-Laurence Gagnon, left to right, Cedrick Michaud, Julien Masia, Guillaume Ethier and Guillaume Bombardier take a quick break underneath the restaurant's distinctive signage in this undated handout photo. Innovative plant-based dishes feature prominently on Canada's best new restaurants list, with Quebec City's Arvi restaurant snagging the top spot. Air Canada and presenting partner American Express have revealed a Top 10 list that highlights Arvi, where guests can watch three chefs cook, plate and serve their food tableside. Air Canada pointed to the eatery's five-course vegetarian tasting menu as one of the highlights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Air Canada enRoute magazine, Maude Chauvin