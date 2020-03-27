'Porchraits:' Calgary photographer capturing family moments during COVID-19

A Calgary freelance photographer has been keeping busy shooting "porch portraits" of families around the city since the COVID-19 pandemic sapped his usual source of income. Devon LeClair, left, and her husband Pete Meadows pose for a portrait with their child Huxley LeClair Meadows in Calgary in a Wednesday, March 25, 2020, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Neil Zeller, *MANDATORY CREDIT*