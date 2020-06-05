Racial unrest achingly familiar for Jenkins, other Canadian black athletes

National Baseball Hall of Famer Ferguson Jenkins arrives for an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 24, 2016, in Cooperstown, N.Y. As a black baseball player in 1960s America, Fergie Jenkins was often banned from the hotels of his white teammates. There were cities where he couldn't dine alongside them in the same restaurant.The 77-year-old Jenkins has watched the jarring scenes of racial unrest play out this past week in the U.S., and the images are achingly familiar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mike Groll