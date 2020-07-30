Women embrace #challengeaccepted, but some ask: To what end?

This image provided by Tara Abrahams shows her Instagram post with the #challengeaccepted joining female users across the United States, flooding the photo-sharing app with black-and-white images. The official goal: a show of support for other women. Abrahams, the philanthropic advisor from New York added a caption encouraging people to check their voter registration status and make a plan to vote in November. (Tara Abrahams via AP)