'Things are tough:' Canadian charities struggling as COVID-19 hits their bottom line

A Salvation Army bell is rung by Michael Cronin as he staffs the charity's red donation kettle in front of a grocery store, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Lynden, Wash. The familiar ringing of handbells has gone silent at many Canadian shopping malls this year as the Salvation Army tries to cope with COVID-19 rules at a time of dropping donations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elaine Thompson