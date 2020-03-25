Is online shaming of COVID-19 rebels effective? Maybe, but not for everyone

People take in the sunset at English Bay Beach, in Vancouver, on March 21, 2020. Whether it's posting a video of a crowded Vancouver beach or a photo of men playing basketball on a closed court in Philadelphia, some Twitter users have resorted to online shaming in an effort to convince others to abide by social distancing measures.And while experts in psychology and sociology say those tactics can work in some situations, they're more divided on the actual effectiveness of it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck