Massey Whiteknife embarks on a healing journey in 'Queen of the Oil Patch' S2

Massey Whiteknife, a Cree, two-spirited entrepreneur, who's on a "journey of healing in the aftermath of the Fort McMurray wildfires," is shown in this handout image. In the new season of the documentary/reality TV show "Queen of the Oil Patch," two-spirit Indigenous entrepreneur Whiteknife embarks on an introspective, healing journey.Whiteknife is a businessman in the northern Alberta oilsands and also a glamorous female recording artist known as "Iceis Rain." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Queen of the Oil Patch *MANDATORY CREDIT*