Michael J. Fox Foundation podcast tackles COVID-19 pandemic challenges

Michael J. Fox's research foundation is launching a podcast to help people with Parkinson's disease navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

VANCOUVER - Michael J. Fox's research foundation is launching a podcast to help people with Parkinson's disease navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research says the limited series will offer practical advice on topics including: how to make the most of telemedicine appointments, and tips for socially isolating when you need in-home care.

It will be hosted by Larry Gifford, the Vancouver-based host of the podcast "When Life Gives You Parkinson's," about his personal journey with the disease.

Gifford says Parkinson's is already a very lonely disease. When you add self-isolation and social distancing, "it's a recipe for feeling disconnected, anxious and depressed."

The podcast begins Wednesday and will be available every other Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and michaeljfox.org/podcasts.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2020.

