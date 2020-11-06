Virus-hit Paris bookshop Shakespeare & Co appeals for help

A man walks by the closed English and American literature Shakespeare and Co. bookstore in Paris, France, Thursday, Nov. 05, 2020. Iconic Parisian bookshop Shakespeare and Co. has launched a support appeal to its readers after its owners say that coronavirus-linked losses, and a crippling months-long lockdown, have left the future of the veritable institution in doubt. "We've been minus 80 percent since the first confinement in March, so at this point we've used all our savings," Sylvia Whitman, daughter of the shop's co-founder George Whitman, told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)