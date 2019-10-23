Vancouver actress diagnosed with colon cancer at 30 speaks on bias in health system

Vancouver actress Annette Reilly is shown in this handout image. Reilly of Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" had intestinal issues that landed her at the doctor's office and hospital multiple times. The then-30-year-old had severe cramps, blockage, bloody stool, anemia, low hemoglobin and eventually a near-daily low-grade fever — basically all the symptoms of colon cancer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Young Adult Cancer Canada *MANDATORY CREDIT*