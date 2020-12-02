First newborn tested for spinal muscular atrophy in Canada hits new milestones

Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps poses for a photo with his parents Amanda Sully and Adam Deschamps in this undated handout photo. Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps was the first baby in Canada to be diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy through Ontario's newborn screening program. The test was added to the program six days before he was born. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Children's Hospital Eastern Ontario *MANDATORY CREDIT*