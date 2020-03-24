"I do" or "I don't": COVID-19 forcing engaged couples to make tough decisions

Giovanna Loureiro and her fiance Jeffrey Nunes, pose for a photograph near their home in Toronto on Saturday, March 21, 2020. When Giovanna Loureiro and Jeffrey Nunes get married this Friday, it won't be with their 150 invited guests, nor at the lush greenhouse venue they had booked in Newmarket, Ont. And they won't be going on their planned honeymoon to the Maldives and Dubai. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin