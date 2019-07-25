Chronic pain patients use app to help manage symptoms in clinical trial

Terry McLaughlin is seen in this undated handout photo.Chronic neck, back and shoulder pain have forced Terry McLaughlin to take narcotics in order to function but the 64-year-old says he's loathe to become dependent on opioids. And so the northern Ontario man says he diligently logs his pain level on a mobile app that can also record sleep habits and activity level. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Iroquois Falls Family Health Team *MANDATORY CREDIT*