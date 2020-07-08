Cancer trial to focus on protecting patients from COVID-19 infection

Dr. Rebecca Auer is shown in this undated handout photo. A national clinical trial this summer will focus on protecting cancer patients from developing severe COVID-19. Researchers from The Ottawa Hospital say the goal is to strengthen the immune system of a particularly vulnerable population. Study lead Dr. Rebecca Auer, surgical oncologist and director of cancer research at the Ottawa Hospital, points to an "urgent need" to protect cancer patients while the world waits for an effective COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - The Ottawa Hospital