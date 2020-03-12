Broadway shuts its doors over ongoing coronavirus concerns

FILE - This Jan. 19, 2012 file photo shows a Broadway street in Times Square, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all Broadway theaters to shut their doors in the face of ongoing coronavirus concerns, plunging into darkness one of the city's most popular tourist attractions and causing turmoil in the run-up to the Tony Awards. Cuomo on Thursday banned gatherings of 500 or more in the city, effectively forcing the hand of Broadway producers who had previously said that Broadway would be “open for business” unless advised not to by the government." For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file)