Picture Perfect: Canadian photojournalist wins major award for Raptors picture

This image released by World Press Photo, Thursday April 16, 2020, by Mark Blinch for NBAE, which won first prize in the Sports Singles category, Kawhi Leonard (squatting, centre) of the Toronto Raptors watches his game-winning buzzer-beater shot go into the net, while playing against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2019 National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffs, at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada, on 12 May 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Blinch for NBAE, World Press Photo via AP