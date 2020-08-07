Cuomo clears New York schools statewide to open, carefully

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a pedestrian wears a face mask while standing outside the High School of Economics & Finance, closed due to coronavirus concerns, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, that he would allow children statewide to return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, citing the state's success in battling the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)