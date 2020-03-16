Anna Wintour: Met Gala postponed due to the virus outbreak

FILE - In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Vogue editor Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. The Met Gala, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Wintour, the annual event host, dropped the news into the bottom of a post she wrote on Vogue.com endorsing Joe Biden for president. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)