Pandemic-era Mardi Gras: No big crowds, but plenty of cake

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, float riders throw beads from a float with the theme "Beastly Kingdoms," in the Krewe of Orpheus parade on Napoleon Avenue during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans. A subdued Carnival season begins Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic put an end to the crowd-heavy balls and street parades that draw thousands of people to the city every year. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)