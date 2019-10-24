Doctors urge national surveillance after curler dies during childbirth

Curler Aly Jenkins is seen in this undated handout photo. There's been an outpouring of love and support for a promising Saskatchewan curler who died this week from complications that arose during the birth of her third child. Aly Jenkins, a member of Sherry Anderson's rink, died Sunday during childbirth at the age of 30. Doctors determined amniotic fluid had entered her blood stream, setting off a rare amniotic fluid embolism. Her heart eventually gave out. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Team Anderson *MANDATORY CREDIT*