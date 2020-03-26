COVID couture: Calgary fashion brands feature medical chiefs on T-shirts

Two Calgary clothing makers and a local artist have teamed up on a line of t-shirts honouring three now-famous female public health officials. A composite image of three undated handout photos shows shirts with the likenesses of, from left to right, Alberta's chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam and B.C. chief medical officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-SophieGrace and Madame Premier, *MANDATORY CREDIT*