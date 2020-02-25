ReProm: Second shot for LGBTQ people to enjoy milestone as themselves

Mike Morrison (right) and his partner Richard Einarson shop for flowers for Saturday’s upcoming ReProm fundraising gala in Calgary on Monday, February 24, 2020. Two decades after going to his high-school prom with his female best friend as a date, Morrison is about to get a re-do.This time, he'll be on the arm of his boyfriend of eight years, Einarson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol