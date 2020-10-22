Santa Claus won't be coming to Macy's this year

FILE - Garrett Folts, 7, left, looks at a Macy's Santa Claus window display with his brother Cameron, 9, center and sister Chloe, 5, while shopping with their mother, Nov. 21, 2007 in New York. Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy's said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)