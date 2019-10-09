Fast-food chains launch grocery store versions of menu items in competitive market

A Tim Hortons coffee shop is shown in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. Fast-food fans no longer have to go to, or even order from, their favourite eateries to indulge in a menu item. Grocery stores now stock a wide array of beloved items so superfans can heat up a St-Hubert chicken pot pie , slather on Swiss Chalet gravy sauce or whip up a pot of Tim Hortons homestyle chili at home.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima