Infectious disease experts worried about impact of Quebec's Christmas plan

Quebec's Public Health Director Horacio Arruda, left to right, Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Health Minister Christian Dube and Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge speak to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Quebec Premier Francois Legault is granting his province a mini reprieve from pandemic restrictions for a four-day window over Christmas, leaving some medical experts baffled by his plan -- and worried for the repercussions it could have on the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz