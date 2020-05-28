More hospitals part of plasma transfusion trial to treat COVID-19 with antibodies

The first two COVID-19 patients in Canada to receive plasma transfusions rich in antibodies are showing signs of improvement as the experimental treatment expands to trials in more than a dozen sites in Ontario and Quebec. Dr. Christine Cserti handles frozen convalescent plasma for transfusion in Toronto General Hospital’s Transfusion Medicine Lab in a Wednesday, May 27, 2020, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University Health Network, Russ Clark, *MANDATORY CREDIT*