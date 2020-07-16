Study links good health-care in Canada to higher COVID-19 death rate

Dr Cindy Yip, Director, Data Knowledge Management and Heart Program, Senior author, principal investigator of the study is seen in an undated handout photo. Heart researchers say there's a surprising reason Canada has seen higher COVID-19 deaths than countries with fewer health-care services -- more Canadians live longer with chronic disease, putting them at greater risk of dying from COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heart and Stroke, *MANDATORY CREDIT*