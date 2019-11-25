French luxury group LVMH to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion

FILE - In this Jan.25, 2018 file photo, CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault presents the group's 2017 results in Paris, France. French luxury group LVMH has agreed to buy iconic New York jeweler Tiffany & Co. for $16.2 billion, adding a famed star to its portfolio that already boasts Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Bulgari. (AP Photos/Michel Euler, File)