Most coronavirus patients recover, still anxiety, fear loom

This Feb. 19, 2020 photo shows Carl Goldman in the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. A former passenger of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, Goldman arrived at the Omaha hospital on Feb. 17 after he developed a 103-degree fever while flying back from Japan on a chartered flight arranged by the U.S. government. He said he's had a relatively mild illness and would have missed only a day of work if it had been a normal virus. "It's been a 2 on a scale of 10," he said. (KHTS Radio via AP)