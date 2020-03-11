NewsAlert:World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic NewsAlert:WHO declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic Mar 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GENEVA - World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.More coming The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lifestyle International Politics Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles‘Disneyland for adults’ underway near OliverGood Samaritan dragged 2 blocks by vehicleConsultant validates SD 67 financial concernsTwo-car collision closes northbound trafficLETTERS: Retired teacher and former school-board candidate Terry Green on the financial crisisCanadian Country star returns to PentictonMajor facelift planned for nuisance buildingSD 67 hires new superintendentLocal headed for prestigious summer programRock crusher permitted on Evergreen Drive Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Mar 18 The Spring Thing Wed, Mar 18, 2020 Mar 19 Spring Break Pottery Camp Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 19 Spring Break Pottery Camp Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 19 The Spring Thing Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 20 French conversation Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 Spring Break Pottery Camp Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 Spring Break Pottery Camp Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News 3 former track athletes suing NCAA, coach over alleged abuse Russian who worked on Canadian-led project was no spy, lawyer tells court Man, teen arrested in slaying in Shawinigan, Que., on Tuesday night PBO says MPs should seek 'clarity' from government on Trump tariff retaliation News agency: Iran VP, 2 Cabinet members have new virus Coronavirus fallout: Handwashing jumps in Canada, new poll indicates