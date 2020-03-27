Kristen Bell hosts Nick pandemic special for kids, families

This image released by Nickelodeon shows animated character SpongeBob SquarePants demonstrating effective handwashing in a video to be shown on Nickelodeon’s cable and digital platforms. Nickelodeon is airing a special with a “kid’s-eye view” of the coronavirus pandemic to address youngsters' concerns and help families weather the crisis, the channel said Friday. The special, also showing on TeenNick and Nicktoons, is part of the #KidsTogether initiative that launched this month and enlists familiar Nick faces to help people stay healthy and active. (Nickelodeon via AP)