This month's Paris Fashion Week goes totally digital

FILE - In this March 1, 2020 file photo, a model wears a creation for the Valentino fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris. Ending the confusion over the fate of Paris Fashion Week, French fashion's regulatory body has said that this month's Paris men's and haute couture fashion shows will be strictly audience-free over coronavirus fears. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)