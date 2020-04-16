Fluevog designs 'The Dr. Henry' shoe inspired by B.C. provincial health officer

VANCOUVER - B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is adding another title to her long list of credentials — shoe muse.
John Fluevog Shoes is planning to release a limited edition "The Dr. Henry" shoe inspired by the public health official.
The Vancouver designer says the pink heel was made with Henry's blessing, and all proceeds from a pre-sale set to begin next week will be donated to Food Banks BC.
Fluevog says he counts himself among Henry's legions of fans, and was pleased to find out that the admiration was mutual, describing the doctor as an "avid Fluevogian."
The pink heel features patent leather accents and interlacing, as well as some wise words from its namesake.
Fluevog says the footstock will be stamped with a reminder to "be kind, be calm and be safe."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.